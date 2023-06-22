None and done: Four of the top five NBA draft picks didn’t play for US colleges
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
For the first time since 2001, four of the top five picks in the NBA draft did not play college basketball in the United States. No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will join the San Antonio Spurs after having played in France’s top league. No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson went to the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons with the G League Ignite. The next two picks, twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, played for Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based pro league for 16- to 20-year-olds. The picks showed the increasing viability of overseas and domestic minor leagues as paths to the NBA.