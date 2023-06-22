Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Overshadowed by Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Rockets get even younger in the NBA draft

KTVZ
By
Published 10:13 PM

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The young Houston Rockets are getting even younger with another pair of first-round draft picks. Houston and other Southwest Division rivals have been operating in the shadows of San Antonio. The Spurs drafted French sensation Victor Wembanyama first overall. The Rockets added the first player drafted out of the Overtime Elite pro league. Amen Thompson is the fourth overall choice. The selection comes two years after Houston made Jalen Green the highest-ever pick from the G League at No. 2. Trades were the order of draft day for defending division champion Memphis and Dallas.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content