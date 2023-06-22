Overturned outs are prompting confusion, frustration over MLB’s blocking-the-plate rule
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
The rules have changed since Bob Melvin and Bruce Bochy were big league catchers when big collisions with runners trying to score were just part of the game. The rules are intended to protect catchers. But runners are now sometimes safe even after being tagged out and without any collision. San Diego manager Melvin and Texas manager Bochy both had outs recorded by their teams this week become runs after replay viewed that their catchers obstructed the runner. Both managers were irate because their catchers were standing when they made sweeping tags.