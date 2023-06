MIAMI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Thursday retroactive to Tuesday because of lower back inflammation. Reynolds last played on Sunday. He’s hitting .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs. Pittsburgh, which began the day on a nine-game losing skid, recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis.

