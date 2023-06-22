Predators round out coaching staff with Andrew MacKenzie hired as assistant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators rounded out Andrew Brunette’s coaching staff Thursday by hiring Derek MacKenzie as an assistant coach. Incoming general manager Brunette worked with MacKenzie as an assistant with the Florida Panthers between 2019-2022. That includes 2021-22 when the Panthers won the Presidents’ Trophy with Brunette as interim coach much of the season. Brunette said he’s excited to reunite with MacKenzie in Nashville. MacKenzie played 611 games over 16 NHL seasons in Atlanta, Columbus and Florida. Current Predators assistant Todd Richards was MacKenzie’s head coach for three seasons in Columbus where MacKenzie played with current Predators center Ryan Johansen for three seasons.

