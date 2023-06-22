Raptors grab shooter, Celtics collect future picks during mostly quiet night in Atlantic division

The Raptors took the player with possibly the flashiest suit of the night during the NBA draft. The Celtics loaded up on future picks. And the Brooklyn Nets continued their latest rebuilding on an interesting draft night for the East’s Atlantic Division. Toronto made the highest selection of the night at No. 13, taking sharpshooter Gradey Dick out of Kansas. Boston used the first-round pick it got back in its predraft trade for Marcus Smart and flipped it into four future second-round picks. The Nets snagged a pair of forwards, selecting Noah Clowney out of Alabama and Duke’s Dariq Whitehead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.