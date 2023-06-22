Rob Manfred says granting sign-stealing Astros immunity was ‘maybe not my best decision ever’

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says if he could do it over again, he may not have granted immunity to Houston Astros players while investigating the team’s sign-stealing scandal in 2020. Manfred oversaw Major League Baseball’s investigation that confirmed the Astros stole signs with banned electronics en route to a 2017 World Series title. Astros players were granted immunity during the probe, a decision that peeved players and fans alike when MLB’s report and discipline were issued in January 2020. During an interview with Time magazine published Wednesday, Manfred said it was “maybe not my best decision ever.”

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.