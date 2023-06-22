Ryan pitches Twins first complete-game shutout in 5 years, 6-0 win over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for Minnesota’s first complete-game shutout in five years, Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game and the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0. Ryan pitched his first complete game in 47 big league starts, striking out nine, walking none and facing no more than four batters in an inning. Buxton hit a 466-foot home run in the first inning and a 465-foot drive in the third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.