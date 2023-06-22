Talented Pacific Division teams try to grab immediate impact role players at NBA draft

PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to their recent success, the five teams in the NBA’s Pacific Division weren’t necessarily trying to draft one of the next generation’s hardwood superstars on Thursday night. Instead, finding a good role player or two would be just fine. The five teams in the Pacific all made the playoffs and finished above .500 last season, meaning their draft slots weren’t particularly high. The Lakers were first on the clock, taking Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 selection where he’ll become part of the supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Golden State took Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 selection

