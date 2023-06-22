Teenage volleyball player who lost legs in St. Louis accident sues drivers, city

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee is suing the city of St. Louis and two drivers who struck her in February, causing her to lose both legs. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit on behalf of Janae Edmondson was filed Tuesday. The driver allegedly responsible for the wreck, Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite several violations of his bond. The accident resulted in outrage against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner amid concerns that dysfunction in her office allowed Riley to remain free. Gardner resigned in May as Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was seeking her ouster.

