Time for Ja Morant to change his behavior, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
By CLAY BAILEY
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman says the 25-game suspension the NBA slapped guard Ja Morant with “was appropriate.” The GM also said Thursday night after the NBA draft that it’s up to Morant to change the behavior that led to two suspensions in four months. Kleiman is the first team official to publicly discuss Morant’s situation and the NBA’s latest punishment of the two-time All-Star for flashing a gun on social media after the season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the latest suspension June 16 and made clear Morant must stop his “alarming” habit of flashing guns on social media.