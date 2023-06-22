White’s homer in 11th sends LSU to College World Series finals with a 2-0 win over No. 1 Wake Forest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tommy White hit Camden Minacci’s first pitch into the left-field seats for a two-run homer in the 11th inning, giving LSU a 2-0 walk-off victory over No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and clinching a spot in the College World Series finals. The win sends the Tigers to the best-of-three CWS championship series against Florida beginning Saturday night. It will be a rematch of the 2017 All-SEC College World Series final the Gators won for their first national title. LSU became the first team to hand Wake Forest consecutive losses this season. The game was a classic pitcher’s duel between LSU’s Paul Skenes and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder.

