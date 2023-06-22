Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh willing to make changes at a school known for stability

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chris McIntosh’s emergence as Wisconsin’s athletic director after playing football for the Badgers and working as predecessor Barry Alvarez’s right-hand man seemed to indicate things would stay essentially the same at a school that prides itself on stability. It hasn’t worked out that way. McIntosh has put his stamp on the first two years of the job by making coaching changes in football and men’s hockey. He fired Wisconsin alums in both cases and replaced them with outside candidates who had winning track records.

