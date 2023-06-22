With 7 first-round picks, struggling Southeast Division had big opportunity in draft

Michigan teammates Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin are headed to the same division. So are Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. The Southeast Division had seven first-round picks in the NBA draft Thursday night. No division had more. The Southeast Division had six of the top 18 selections. That’s what happens when only one team in the division finished above .500. There’s plenty of room for improvement, whether it’s with the contending Miami Heat or the rebuilding Washington Wizards.

