American teens Montgomery and Krueger to meet in Veneto Open semifinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — American teenagers Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger will face each other in the semifinals of the Veneto Open in Italy nearly two years after they won the girls’ doubles title together at the U.S. Open. The 18-year-old Montgomery beat third-seeded Ysaline Bonaventure 6-4, 6-2 and the 19-year-old Krueger routed seventh-seeded Lucrezia Stefanini 6-2, 6-1. Montgomery also won the girls’ singles title at the 2021 U.S. Open. The other semifinal will feature last year’s Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria against fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic. The top-seeded Maria beat eighth-seeded Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 and Danilovic defeated Yuan Yue 6-4, 7-6 (5).

