Angels acquire veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Mets for 2 minor league pitchers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers. The 34-year-old Escobar got off to a slow start this season and lost his starting job at third base in April when the Mets called up touted prospect Brett Baty from the minors. Escobar has flourished in a part-time role at third and second, however, batting .333 with three homers, two triples, 10 RBIs and a .951 OPS in his last 25 games. The Angels are minus third baseman Anthony Rendon and corner infielder Gio Urshela because of injuries. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is on the injured list as well. Los Angeles also gets cash as part of the deal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.