Bogaerts, Soto and Kim homer to back Musgrove in the Padres’ 13-3 win over the Nationals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim hit home runs and Joe Musgrove threw seven strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 13-3 victory against the Washington Nationals. The superstar-laden Padres have struggled at the plate most of the season but have scored in double digits in consecutive games for the first time this year. They won 10-0 at San Francisco on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. Bogaerts had a three-run shot, Soto connected for two runs and Kim hit his first career leadoff homer. Soto and Kim each had three RBIs.

