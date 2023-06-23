Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester. Boston also placed infielder Pablo Reyes on the 10-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Reyes has an abdominal strain. Pitchers Brandon Walter and Tayler Scott were sent down after Thursday’s 6-0 loss at Minnesota. Scott was acquired in a trade with the Dodgers for cash before the series finale against the Twins.

