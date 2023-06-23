Skip to Content
Chicharito undergoes season-ending surgery on his right knee

KTVZ
By
Published 3:46 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández underwent reconstructive surgery on the ACL in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the year after being placed on the season-ending injury list. Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play during the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. Hernández is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Associated Press

