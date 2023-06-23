Conforto drives in 4 runs to back Webb in the Giants’ 8-5 victory over the Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run doubles, Patrick Bailey homered to back Logan Webb’s third straight winning start and the San Francisco Giants beat the road-weary Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5. Webb (7-6) gave up four runs on five hits, struck out five with two walks to win his third straight start. The Giants are 4-0 over his last four outings, winning for the 11th time in 12 games dating to June 11.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.