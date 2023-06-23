DJ LeMahieu struggling through slump, trying to regain batting champion form
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu has been willing to look at his mechanics. The two-time batting champion is hitting .160 over the last five weeks after going 0 for 4 Thursday against Seattle following two games off. He threw his helmet down stairs and slammed his bat into the rack after his strikeout in the third. He was hitting .276 through May, but a 15-for-94 slide with 27 strikeouts dropped his average to .228.