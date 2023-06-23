Dodgers edge defending champion Astros 3-2 as LA fans rain down boos on Altuve and Bregman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Busch doubled in the go-ahead in the fourth inning, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 in an acrimonious game. The first interleague meeting since 2021 between the defending World Series champion Astros and the Dodgers, who led baseball with 111 wins last season, was filled with the rancor of LA fans. Most of the players from Houston’s 2017 World Series championship team are gone, but Dodger fans still expressed their lingering resentment from the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that season. Rookie Emmet Sheehan got the win. J.P. France took the loss for Houston.

