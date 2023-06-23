FIFA delays campaign and vote to pick men’s 2030 World Cup hosts; women’s 2027 vote set for Bangkok

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s search for men’s 2030 World Cup hosts has been postponed. That is due to delays about agreeing on rules for the campaign and the final vote. Voting by about 200 FIFA member federations will be in late 2024 instead of September next year. Official bidding will start after the FIFA council approves campaign rules by October. One possible candidate seemed to drop out this week. Media in Greece says a Saudi Arabia-led bid including Egypt won’t go ahead. The Spain-Portugal bid includes Morocco and Ukraine. South America wants to bid with Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and 1930 host Uruguay.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.