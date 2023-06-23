García’s 2-run homer in the 10th lifts the Rangers over the struggling Yankees 4-2
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer on Michael King’s first pitch of the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-2 for their fifth win in six games. New York’s offense again struggled in the absence of injured slugger Aaron Judge. The Yankees are last in the major leagues in batting average and runs in June and they are 10-16 this year when Judge has been on the injured list, losing 10 of 16 since he hurt a toe. New York is 31-19 with Judge available.