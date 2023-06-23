Jose Siri drives in 4 runs and Zach Eflin earns his 9th win as Rays beat Royals 11-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Jose Siri homered and drove in four runs, Zach Eflin won his ninth game, and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3. Siri had a three-run shot during the second, and put the Rays ahead 4-3 on an RBI single in the fourth. Eflin (9-3) gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings, and improved to 8-0 in eight starts at home. Royals starter Zack Greinke (1-8) had his road winless streak, dating to a victory on Aug. 13, 2021 at the Los Angeles Angels, reach 25 straight games. Nick Pratto and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals. Perez was checked by a trainer in the fifth and replaced by Freddy Fermin at catcher one inning later due to a right hamstring cramp.

