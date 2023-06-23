Langeliers hits game-winning HR in 9th as A’s beat Blue Jays 5-4 to end 8-game skid
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 to snap an eight-game losing streak. Langeliers hit his ninth home run off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (3-3) as Toronto lost the opener of a three-game series against the team with the worst record in the majors. Langeliers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Athletics (20-58) became the last big league team to reach 20 wins and avoided falling 40 games below .500.