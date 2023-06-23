Luis Arraez is chasing .400 as the surging Marlins continue their hot start

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins is putting together one of the greatest stretches of pure hitting in decades. After going 5 for 5 against Toronto on Monday night, Arraez’s batting average reached .400 in Miami’s 73rd game of the season. That matched Chipper Jones in 2008 for the furthest into a season a player has been at .400 since Nomar Garciaparra’s 91 games in 2000. Already, Arraez is in a realm few players have touched since Hall of Famer Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.

