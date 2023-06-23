NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big

It’s the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won. That’s not to say other teams didn’t do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league’s newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class. Other teams that did well Thursday night: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

