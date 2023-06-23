New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

LONDON (AP) — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next season as MLB takes another rivalry abroad. League commissioner Rob Manfred has confirmed the June 8-9 games at London Stadium. He was speaking ahead of this weekend’s series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. The first MLB series in the British capital featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019. Manfred says “we want to show our best when we come someplace special like London.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.