Nneka Ogwumike scores 20, Los Angeles rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Dallas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74. Los Angeles took its first lead with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Chiney Ogwumike. Los Angeles guard Jordin Canada made two free throws with 54.1 seconds left for a 76-74 lead and Dallas had a shot-clock violation at the other end for its 18th turnover. Canada had a jumper rattle out and Dallas secured the rebound and raced the other way, but Crystal Dangerfield’s runner at the buzzer did not hit the rim. Canada also scored 18 points for Los Angeles (6-7), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

