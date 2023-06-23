Oh, brother! Trevor and Tylor Megill both demoted to minors on successive days

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a tough week for the Megill boys. One day after Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill was sent down to the minors, younger brother Tylor was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse by the New York Mets. For one California family, it was a double dose of disappointing news. Trevor Megill was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Nashville, clearing a roster spot for Milwaukee setup man Matt Bush when he was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Tylor Megill was jettisoned Friday by the struggling Mets, opening a spot in their rotation. He was ineffective Wednesday in Houston, leaving him 6-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts for New York this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.