Pirates end a 10-game skid, rallying in the 9th to beat the Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana broke a ninth-inning tie with an RBI single and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game losing streak, rallying to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night. Down 1-0 after eight innings, the Pirates scored three runs against relievers A.J. Puk (3-2) and Dylan Floro. Santana chased Puk with a line drive to center, and scored on Tucupita Marcano’s single. Pittsburgh starter Luis Ortiz settled down after allowing a run in the first and shut out Miami the next seven frames. Ortiz (2-3) gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out five. David Bednar closed with a perfect ninth for his 15th save. Miami’s Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .402.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.