Quarterfinals washed out at women’s tennis Berlin Open by heavy rain

BERLIN (AP) — All four quarterfinals at the Berlin Open have been postponed because heavy rain washed out the entire Friday schedule. The day’s matches were repeatedly delayed before the WTA Tour said at 5 p.m. local time that no play would be possible. The quarterfinals include fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia against former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. The postponement sets up a busy Saturday when organizers seek to make the most of drier weather to fit in the four quarterfinals and both semifinals. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

