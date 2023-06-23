Brayan Bello pitches into 7th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the sloppy Chicago White Sox. Boston struck out 17 times and finished with just four hits, but it made the most of costly errors on shortstop Elvis Andrus and second baseman Tim Anderson. The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games, bouncing back after two straight losses at Minnesota. Bello allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in four June starts.

