Rays manager Cash believes ace McClanahan can avoid IL due to mid-back tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash believes that ace Shane McClanahan can avoid going on the injured list due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan, who leads the majors with 11 wins, left Thursday night’s 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals with two outs in the fourth inning. McClanahan’s next scheduled start is Wednesday night at Arizona, but it is possible he could be pushed back a couple days. Tampa Bay slugger Brandon Lowe, out since June 4 with a herniated disc, hit against injured relievers Andrew Kittredge and Calvin Faucher, and might play in a minor league game next week.

