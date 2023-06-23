Smith’s hat trick leads Thorns to 4-2 win over Spirit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored three goals and the Portland Thorns defeated the Washington Spirit 4-2 in a National Women’s Soccer League match. Smith, who was one of the players selected earlier this week for the U.S. national team headed to the World Cup next month, leads the NWSL with 10 goals this season. The match was a battle of the two leading teams in the league. With the victory, the Thorns moved atop the standings ahead of the Spirit. It was the last club match for players from both sides bound for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

