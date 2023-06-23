Walker and Turner lead the Phillies past the struggling Mets 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched six strong innings, Trea Turner had a pair of RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of two New York defensive miscues in a 5-1 victory over the Mets. Brandon Marsh had three hits, a double and RBI for Philadelphia, which has won seven of nine. Bryce Harper also drove in a run for the Phillies before getting ejected in the seventh inning for arguing with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after a called third strike. Brandon Nimmo homered for the struggling Mets who have lost three in a row and 14 of 18 to fall farther back in the playoff race. New York dropped to 34-41.

