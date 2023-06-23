Willy Adames homers twice, drives in 5 as the Brewers down the Guardians 7-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in five runs and Wade Miley pitched six scoreless innings, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Adames belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning off Shane Bieber. Milwaukee’s hard-hitting shortstop added a solo shot in the ninth and a run-scoring single as the Brewers won the series opener and first game of a 10-game trip. Miley allowed just three hits and retired his last 11 batters. It was the left-hander’s first start against Cleveland since he threw a no-hitter at Progressive Field on May 7, 2021, when he was with Cincinnati. José Ramírez homered for Cleveland.

