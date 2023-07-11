With Wembanyama, other top picks out, NBA Summer League spotlight is for the taking

Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and many of the highest 2023 draft picks are out for the rest of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but several other players are worth watching. Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, this year’s No. 16 overall pick from Baylor, is second in the league with 29.5 points per game and third with 8.5 assists per contest. He opened with 33 points and 10 assists on July 8 in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Orlando Robinson has averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds in his first two contests for the Miami Heat while shooting 59.4% from the field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.