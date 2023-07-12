US forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — United States forward Christian Pulisic has arrived in Italy for a medical with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea. The 24-year-old Pulisic has one year left on his contract at Chelsea but is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest. American-owned Milan is reportedly preparing to pay a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22 million) for Pulisic. That would be less than half of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019. Pulisic never fully lived up to expectations in England.