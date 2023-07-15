Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtan hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ tying rally in the ninth inning, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th to end Los Angeles’ wild 13-12 victory over the Houston Astros. The Astros’ rookie shortstop threw wide of first base while attempting to turn an easy inning-ending double play on Taylor Ward’s grounder. Cabbage scored from third in only his second major league game to set off a wild celebration for the Angels, who rallied from a six-run deficit in the seventh and a three-run deficit in the ninth.

