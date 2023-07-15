White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. White took a pass from Ryan Raposo and scored for an eighth time this season to give the Whitecaps (8-7-7) the lead for good. Gauld notched his sixth and seventh goals of the season — scoring unassisted in the 10th minute and via a penalty kick in the 23rd to put Vancouver up 3-0 at halftime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.