Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks

CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez had surgery on his left ring finger after injuring himself during pregame warmups and will miss an additional four weeks. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tellez was shagging fly balls in the outfield Saturday and got his finger stuck in the padding of the center field wall. Tellez tore his fingernail off and had to undergo surgery to insert 17 stitches and repair a small fracture on the end of the finger. Tellez isn’t expected to resume baseball activity for two-to-three weeks. He has been on the injured list since July 5.

