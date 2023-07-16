British Open has an old course with a new finish at Royal Liverpool

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — For an old course, Royal Liverpool offers a new finish. Players began arriving Sunday for the British Open. Only 38 players in the field were at Hoylake in 2014. And only nine players competed at Royal Liverpool in 2006 and 2014. The big change is at the end. The par-3 15th is now the longest par 5 in Open history. What used to be No. 15 is now the par-3 17th, except it goes in the opposite direction. Cameron Young did his best to take it all in after his long flight. He was runner-up last year at St. Andrews.

