Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five. Pittsburgh tied the score 3-3 in the eighth when Andrew McCutchen singled in his first game off the injured list and came home on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly. With automatic runner Casey Schmitt on second, Wilmer Flores singled off Yerry De Los Santos starting the 10th and Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Conforto doubled to the right-center gap for a 6-3 lead,

