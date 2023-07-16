Dane Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto. It is Lundgaard’s first victory of the IndyCar season. The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon. IndyCar seasons standings leader Alex Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and a damaged front wing. His podium finish Sunday padded his lead in the season’s standings ahead of Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate. Colton Herta was third for his first podium of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.