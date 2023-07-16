Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $41.25M deal, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. That’s according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been signed or made public. Engram’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption “I’m home” along with a praying hands emoji. The sides beat a Monday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals.

