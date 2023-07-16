McCutchen activated from injured by Pirates, who plan to give Priester debut Monday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates as pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut Monday. McCutchen missed six games with right elbow inflammation since last playing July 5. Entering Sunday, the 36-year-old led the Pirates among qualified players with a .268 batting average in 74 games this season, his 15th in the major leagues. McCutchen was the designated hitter and hit third in a series finale against San Francisco. Infielder Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

