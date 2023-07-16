McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally is a winner in Scotland. McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind for a 68 to beat Robert MacIntyre by one shot in the Scottish Open. They delivered a great finish at The Renaissance Club. MacIntyre hit 3-wood from the rough on the 18th to 4 feet for birdie and a 64. McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th to catch him. And on the final hole, McIlroy hit 2-iron to 10 feet for birdie. The win gives McIlroy a boost going to the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.

