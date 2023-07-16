Rockets, Jazz, Nets and Cavs vying for spot in NBA Summer League championship game

The Houston Rockets will try to earn a spot in the NBA Summer League championship game when they face the Utah Jazz in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday.The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will play in the other semifinal game Sunday. The championship game is set for Monday night in Las Vegas. The Rockets (4-0) have been led this summer by Jabari Smith Jr., the leading scorer in Summer League play at 35.5 points per game in two games, and Tori Eason, who averaged 23 points in three games. Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick in the draft, also looked sharp before an ankle injury ended his summer action. None of them are expected to play Sunday as the Rockets have shut them down.

